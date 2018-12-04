82-year-old man killed in home: ‘He would do anything… for anybody’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- A quiet man. A good man. Friends and neighbors remembered Leslie Crews fondly Tuesday, as police worked to figure out who killed the 82-year-old man inside his Nottoway home.

"The Virginia State Police received a call from Nottoway County Sheriff's office of a potential gunshot victim found by his daughter to be deceased at his residence," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said of the crime that unfolded Monday afternoon. "The incident is being investigated as a homicide in addition to certain items being determined to be missing from the residence, which leads investigators to believe this is an isolated incident."

Crews was found dead inside his Poplar Lawn Road home.

He had been shot in the head, Crime Insider sources previously told Jon Burkett.

"One of the most kindhearted people you could meet," Hunter Dalton, who said he'd known Mr. Crews his entire life, said. "Very nice. Very generous. He would do anything in the world for anybody."

Neighbor Colonel Hobbs said the violent crime has left his community in shock.

"I still cannot believe that it happened," he said. "We pray his family, and the community, we heal. It's bad."

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect in Crews' homicide.

If the public has any information regarding this case, please contact the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.