How you can help 17 puppies found in ‘unsafe’ Southside home

RICHMOND, Va. — A local animal rescue organization hoped the public can help three litters of puppies found in unsanitary and a neglectful home.

For the love of Poodles Rescue of Richmond VA (FLOP) posted on Facebook on Monday that 17 puppies and dogs were recently rescued from a Southside home “living in very unsafe outdoor environment.”

“All were filthy and full of fleas but we expect all now that they are safe and receiving medical care to thrive and go onto live healthy and happy new lives,” the non-profit wrote.

The dogs are believed to be Yorkie/Chihuahua mixes that were born less than a year ago.

FLOP is currently accepting both applications for adoptions and donations to help the influx in dogs.

You can fill out an application on the FLOP website.