The Hot 6 Richmond restaurants: Where you should eat (and drink) this December

RICHMOND, Va. — For a couple of years now, I’ve thought that we should have a hot list — where to go, what’s new, and who’s showing up to the Richmond dining scene right now. I get asked multiple times a day: What’s new? Where do I go? Here you go, Richmond. Every month, we plan on letting you know just where you should be dining right now.

Happening just this month:

The Jasper in Carytown has turned in its speakeasy vibes for the month to become Miracle On Cary Street. Miracle is an international pop-up bar, that started in New York and takes place in almost 100 spots all over the world, simultaneously. The pop-up is ChristmasX1001 with Christmas Cheer themed cocktails, decor (the glassware is outstanding), and food. Get the Snow Ball Old Fashioned: butterscotch rye, bitters, spiced brown sugar and orange.

The Jasper (Miracle on Cary)

3113 W. Cary St.

Rapp Sessions switches gears this month as well and transforms into Xmas Sessions. Xmas is over-decorated with Christmas inflatables, Santas, and reindeer galore. If you are a sucker for a pun, this is where your cocktail and pun dreams lie. “Rein it in, Deer”; local Belle Isle Cold Brew Coffee Moonshine, Chai Tea, Jaeger, and Maple served toasty and warm.

Rapp Sessions (Xmas Sessions)

318 East Grace St.

Kreggers Tap and Table opened a second location in the Fan last month: Kreggers at Hand. The restaurant has 56 beers on tap presented on a large flat TV screen nestled in the metal, wood and bright pink interiors. The outdoor patio is the place to be for the foreseeable fall future with its fire pit and large tent heaters. Get the chicken tenders.

Kreggers at Hand

2614 West Cary St

In Richmond’s southside, Abuelita’s quietly opened and for those in the know, it’s the place to go right now for authentic Mexican food. The menu changes daily, but you can always expect fresh house-made salsas —sometimes up to seven different types — and corn tortillas made on-site. Try one of the “guisos” or stews like the pork ribs with an addicting green sauce and an aqua fresca.

Abuelita’s

6400 Midlothian Turnpike

In Jackson Ward, Soul Taco is twisting tacos around southern food. The little cafe opened last month sporting crazy, colorful interior murals and an equally as colorful, quirky menu. Chef Ari Augenbaum worked alongside Iron Chef Bobby Flay and Food Network’s Malcolm Mitchell (of the now shuttered Lower 48 in Shockoe Bottom) before opening this small spot in Jackson Ward. Get the hush puppy nachos.

Soul Taco

321 N. Second St.

The Hampton Roads gourmet food market Taste Unlimited tried to quietly open two weeks ago, but Richmond wasn’t having it and queued right up MTO market sandwiches or salads, with their signature house dressing of course. The dressing is a curious combination of mayonnaise, spicy brown mustard, and steak sauce. The recipe for which people have tried hunt down since the original shop opened in Virginia Beach in 1973. Now you can buy it by the bottle. Get it and a growler of wine.

Taste Unlimited

5706 Grove Avenue