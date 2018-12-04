× Henrico firefighters respond to two home fires in the span of two hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.– Henrico firefighters responded to two home fires in the span of two hours on Tuesday,

Around 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 9400 block of Bonnie Dale Road to a home with smoke pouring out from all four sides of the home. When firefighters arrived, they had to force entry to get in, but were able to quickly locate and extinguish the fire as well as ensure that there were no residents or pets trapped in the home. The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause.

The second fire erupted around 7:00 pm in the 500 block of Meadowspring Road. Firefighters are still on the scene extinguishing smoldering spots, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Henrico Fire reminds everyone that clear floors are imperative to your ability to escape a fire and will also help firefighters move more quickly in the event that there is an emergency at your home.