Former presidents, world leaders to attend Bush’s state funeral

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored with a state funeral on Wednesday, an official gathering that will include current and former presidents and world leaders to mark the life of the 41st President.
The White House said both President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend Wednesday’s service at Washington National Cathedral.
In addition to the Trumps and the Bush family, Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath has told CNN that those attending will also include other dignitaries.
Former presidents and first ladies
- Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama
- Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter
Children of past presidents
- Chelsea Clinton
- Susan Ford Bales
- Tricia Nixon Cox and Edward Cox
- Luci Baines Johnson and Ian Turpin
- Lynda Johnson Robb and Charles Robb
World leaders
- King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan
- Australian Governor General Peter Cosgrove and Lynne Cosgrove
- Polish President Andrzej Duda
- Former Polish President Lech Walesa
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- Charles, Prince of Wales
- Former Mexican President Carlos Salinas
- Former UK Prime Minister John Major and Norma Major
- Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, prince of Bahrain and personal representative of the king of Bahrain
- Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda
- Former Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
- Former Portuguese President Anibal Vaco Silva
- Former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves
- Former Kuwaiti Prime Minister Nasser al-Mohammed al-Ahmed al-Sabah
- Former Premier of Bermuda John Swan