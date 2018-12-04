What would it take for you to put down your phone in the car?

RICHMOND, Va. — What would it take for you to put down your phone while in the car? That’s one question asked in a new survey being conducted in Virginia.

It’s part of a state-wide campaign to combat distracted driving.

“Last year in Virginia, 208 people were killed and more than 14,600 injured in crashes that were a direct result of distracted driving, ” Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said. “We need everyone’s help to stop the behaviors that lead to distracted driving.”

To do so, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam established an Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety.

The team will work to come up with ways to encourage drivers to avoid distractions, thus reduces deaths on Virginia roads.

“Nearly every crash is preventable and it’s important that we focus on altering the behaviors that threaten the safety of the citizens who use our roads every day,” Governor Northam said.”

The team will use answers to the new safety survey to help guide its decision making.

“You drive our roads every day. Tell us the unsafe driving behaviors you have witnessed and how we can encourage drivers to ditch distraction and stay focused on the road,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said. “I see it myself. Weaving within the lanes. Distracted driving. Handheld devices. They’re talking on their phones. Everybody needs to take time and say, ‘really? Do I need to make this call?'”

Click here to take the survey.