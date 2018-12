Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA – Talented Singer/Songwriter Angela Bryant-Brown made her debut on our LIVE show and performed her new Holiday-Inspired single "What Child Is This?"

Angela will perform LIVE in concert Saturday, December 8th at 7:30pm at The Downtown Cultural Arts Center in Baltimore, MD and again you can see her Saturday, December 15th at 5:30pm at New Hope Lutheran Church in Columbia, MD.

You can hear more of Angela's work at www.sounds4thesoul.com.