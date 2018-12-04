× Amtrak offers room for two, for the price of one sale

RICHMOND, Va. – For a limited time, Amtrak customers can buy one roomette and bring a companion for free, the company announced.

Beginning Tuesday, December 4, Amtrak will offer a room for two, for the price of one sale exclusively on Amtrak.com until December 11. The special offer is valid for travel from January 7 to May 23, 2019.

“Ideal for two customers, Amtrak Roomettes offer comfortable seating by day, and at night, the chairs convert into a comfortable bed with a drop-down bunk directly above,” an Amtrak spokesperson said. “Both are complete with bed linens, pillows, temperature controls, lights, and bed-side storage nooks. The price includes fresh linen and towel service, complimentary bottled water, and access to Amtrak ClubAcela and Metropolitan Lounges at select stations.”

Visit Amtrak.com for sale details.