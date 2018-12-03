Three area teams advance to Championship Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three teams from our area will play for State Championships in Hampton and Salem, VA:

In Class 6, Manchester defeated Ocean Lakes 42-3 to advance to their first State Final in school history. Brendon Clark accounted for three touchdowns. The Lancers defense recorded six sacks and forced four turnovers. Manchester will play Freedom in the Class 6 State Final in Hampton.

In Class 5, Highland Springs routed Maury 71-28 to advance to their fourth straight State Final. Tremayne Talbert had two special teams touchdowns; a 99 yard punt return, a 98 yard kickoff return and had a 50 yard touchdown catch. The Springers have the longest active winning streak in the state with 28 straight victories, including 19 in a row in the postseason. They will play Stone Bridge in the Class 5 State Final in Hampton.

In Class 2, Goochland beat East Rockingham 35-21 to reach their first State Final since they won it all back in 2012. The Bulldogs rushed for over 330 yards; quarterback Devin McCray had 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Goochland held East Rockingham 24 points below their season average. They will play Graham in the Class 2 State Final in Salem.