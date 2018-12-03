The Richmond Ballet presents ’The Nutcracker’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - With the holiday season underway, it’s that time again for a Christmas classic. The Richmond Ballet will be performing “The Nutcracker” this month. Our Jessica Noll got an inside look at the production and spoke to one of the dancers from the show, Thel Moore III.

The show will be running at the Dominion Energy Center from Friday, December 14th through Sunday, December 23rd. The Dominion Energy Center is located at 600 E. Grace Street in Richmond. If you’d like more information, or would like to get your tickets, you can give them a call at 804-344-0906 ext. 224. You can also visit them online at www.richmondballet.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND BALLET}