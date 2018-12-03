Rotary Christmas Parade channels home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANSVILLE, Va. – If you missed the holiday parades in Richmond or Petersburg on Saturday, there was another chance to get in the holiday spirit on Sunday.

The theme of Sunday’s Mechanicsville Rotary Christmas Parade was home for the holidays.

Over 90 floats, balloons, and groups paraded through the streets of Mechanicsville, including marching bands and dancers.

Government officials like Congressman Rob Wittman and Senator Ryan McDougle also made appearances.

The parade wrapped up with Santa's annual appearance on a fire engine.