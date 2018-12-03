Richmond City Council votes to appoint commission to evaluate Coliseum replacement plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond City Council voted Monday night to appoint a commission to help vet a 1.4 billion dollar plan that will transform downtown and replace the aging Richmond Coliseum.

"To the administration, I will not sign anything or vote on anything until I'm fully informed," says council member Michael Jones.

City leaders are demanding more transparency in the plan that will redevelop 21 acres of downtown real estate into a new arena, hotel and apartments.

While Mayor Levar Stoney pitched the plan last month, council members say they haven't received the chance to review the proposal.

"We need help," says Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. "We need professional people who can point out what risks are in this development."

Last month Stoney pitched his new coliseum plan as a game changing economic development opportunity. One he said will create thousands of jobs, build affordable housing, and give millions in dollars to minority businesses.

The plan involves tearing down the four-decade-old Richmond coliseum and replacing it with the largest arena in Virginia.

The mayor's plan also includes thousands of apartments and a hotel for the Navy Hill neighborhood North of Broad Street.

But questions have emerged as to how the city will pay for the project.

The mayor has proposed a special tax district that encompasses a large part of downtown Richmond.

Any new monies collected within the district, would pay down the debt used to finance three parts of the plan that totals roughly $300 million. The rest would be financed privately.

On Monday night, a split council voted to appoint a nine-member commission to vet the plan.

However, Chief administrative officer Selena Cuffee-Glenn say a commission is not needed, as the administration has studied the proposal since February.

"This is something this entire council needs to be knowledgeable about. When you make decisions about a commission, what is the accountability and how do you ensure there are no defects in the information they provide," Cuffee-Glenn said.

Councilwoman Robertson, who voted against a commission, favored hiring a private consultant instead to work on behalf of the council.

Council president Chris Hilbert says he doesn't believe the commission will hold up a vote, but will only provide the council will valuable information to make an informed decision. He says council could vote on a proposal by spring.