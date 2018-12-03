Teen found dead between buildings in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found between buildings in Richmond, according to Richmond Police.

The body was believed to be that of an "older juvenile male," police said.

"At approximately 11:04 p.m. [Sunday], an officer on routine patrol was notified by individuals that there was a body located between buildings in the 1900 block of Raven Street," Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley said. "Detectives are working to determine if this homicide is related to a shooting two hours earlier in the same block of Raven Street."

A positive identification of the body has not yet been made, police added.

A 17-year-old was a grazed by a bullet in a 9:00 p.m. shooting on Raven Street. EMS took him to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.