Police outside Popeyes; Richmond shooting investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting reported along the 2700 Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

Crime scene tape and Richmond Police detectives were seen outside Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fast food restaurant.

No information about a possible shooting shooting suspect has been released.

The shooting victim’s vehicle was discovered at less than two miles away at Clay Express Mart on West Clay Street, according to Richmond Police.

Police were called to the Chamberlayne Avenue shooting at about 9:41 a.m.

Additional details surrounding the investigation have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.