Police: Suspect pushed clerk to ground, took cash during Chester robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are searching for a male suspect accused of assaulting a clerk during a gas station robbery in Chester Sunday night.

The robbery occurred at the A Plus gas station located 2421 W. Hundred Road at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said a suspect entered the business, pushed the clerk to the ground and took cash. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled on foot in the direction of the Suburban Inn, according to police.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a black jacket with a hood covering his face.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.