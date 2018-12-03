Nottoway County murder may have begun as home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- A murder investigation in Nottoway County may have begun as a home invasion, according to Crime Insider sources.

Sources say the man's body was found with a gun shot wound to the head inside his home in the 600 block of Poplar Lawn Road.

According to neighbors, investigators have been at the house working the scene all afternoon and into the night.

The sheriff has not made an official statement.

