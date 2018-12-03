Why Dominion Energy Christmas Parade was extra merry for these Richmonders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There were plenty of reasons to smile Saturday in Richmond.

After participating in the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns greeted some parade-goers and surprised them to gift cards.

It was all part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

Before receiving the gift card, each parade-goer had to agree to pay the kindness forward.

