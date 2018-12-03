× Mechanicsville man seen running from burning building arrested, charged

Hanover, VA. — A Mechanicsville man is behind bars in connection to starting a structural fire on Saturday.

On Saturday, December 1, around 10 p.m., the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the 6500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for reports of a building on fire.

Once on scene, responders noticed Eric Hill Magruder, Jr., 24, of Mechanicsville running from the building and quickly took him into custody.

After a search of the building was completed, the fire was quickly located and extinguished.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Magruder with Breaking and Entering, Vandalism and Drunk in Public while the Hanover Fire Marshal’s Office charged Magruder with Burning a Structure.

He is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.