Man found dead in Whitcomb Ct

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a homicide Sunday night in Whitcomb Court.

An officer found the victim between buildings in the 1900 block of Raven St just after 11:00 p.m.

Detectives are working to determine if this victim is connected to a shooting two hours earlier in the location.

Officers found a 17 year old male suffering from a graze wound around 9:00 p.m.

Medics took him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.