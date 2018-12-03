Teen found dead

DIY Christmas

Posted 11:48 am, December 3, 2018

RICHMOND, Va - Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina brought some holiday cheer into our studio when she showed Bill and Cheryl some great DIY holiday gift ideas. Adeina recommended getting a basket for all the goodies and demonstrated some of the crafts. You can see more tips from Adeina at https://creativelifestyles.tv/