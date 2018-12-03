Delicious Stuffed Chicken

RICHMOND, Va - Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living showed us how to stuff a chicken breast. He used sundried tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese for a dish that's perfect for dinner.
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Yield: 4 people 1-chicken breast per serving Prep Time: 10mins Cook Time: 20mins
Ingredients
4- 8oz boneless chicken breast
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes (packed in olive oil)
1-1/2 cups of fresh spinach
1-1/2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
Instructions
* Preheat oven to 350 F
* Place a secure cutting board and cut a pocket into each chicken breast, cut only ¾ the way through the breast.
* Oil and season both sides of each chicken breast with salt and pepper. (Inside & Out)
* Stuff each chicken breast with the chopped sun-dried tomatoes first.
* Then stuff with the shredded mozzarella cheese.
* Lastly stuff each breast with the fresh spinach.
* Make sure all ingredients are packed neatly and tight into each chicken breast.
* Using skewers, seal the open side of each chicken breast.
* Using a large non-stick pan, add remaining olive oil over in the pan over high-heat.
* Place chicken breasts face down in the heated oil, searing the chicken breast on both sides for about 2 minutes, until golden brown.
* Place chicken breasts on a half sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes or until the chicken breasts reach an internal temperature of 165 F
* When chicken breasts are finished, allow them to rest for at least 2 minutes before slicing and serve with rice, quinoa salad, or your favorite starch side dish.