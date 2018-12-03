Delicious Stuffed Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living showed us how to stuff a chicken breast. He used sundried tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese for a dish that's perfect for dinner.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Yield: 4 people 1-chicken breast per serving Prep Time: 10mins Cook Time: 20mins

Ingredients

4- 8oz boneless chicken breast

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes (packed in olive oil)

1-1/2 cups of fresh spinach

1-1/2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions

* Preheat oven to 350 F

* Place a secure cutting board and cut a pocket into each chicken breast, cut only ¾ the way through the breast.

* Oil and season both sides of each chicken breast with salt and pepper. (Inside & Out)

* Stuff each chicken breast with the chopped sun-dried tomatoes first.

* Then stuff with the shredded mozzarella cheese.

* Lastly stuff each breast with the fresh spinach.

* Make sure all ingredients are packed neatly and tight into each chicken breast.

* Using skewers, seal the open side of each chicken breast.

* Using a large non-stick pan, add remaining olive oil over in the pan over high-heat.

* Place chicken breasts face down in the heated oil, searing the chicken breast on both sides for about 2 minutes, until golden brown.

* Place chicken breasts on a half sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes or until the chicken breasts reach an internal temperature of 165 F

* When chicken breasts are finished, allow them to rest for at least 2 minutes before slicing and serve with rice, quinoa salad, or your favorite starch side dish.