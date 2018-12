Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Now you can sit back, relax and let the Tree Elves deliver and trim your Christmas Tree! Paul Cassimus, owner of King of Pops Richmond and two tree elves joined us in the studio with a beautiful Frasier Fir. He talked about the new King of Pops business that delivers Christmas Trees to your home. The trees come in a range of sizes and they can also remove them when the season is over!

To find out more go to www.treeelves.net