‘Easy to walk’ holiday homes tour benefits Neo-Palladian villa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERBSURG, Va. -- An annual holiday tradition, tours of historic homes decked out for the season takes place next Sunday in Petersburg.

The Christmas Homes Tour in Poplar Lawn, a national historic district, is slated for Sunday, Dec. 9 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Petersburg Area Regional Tourism Director Martha Burton said the "easy to walk" tour offers an unforgettable holiday experience.

"It’s very unique in that there is a church, there is a gorgeous mansion: the Ragland Mansion," Burton explained. "There is an art studio and home combination. There is a gorgeous home that became an office for the Cameron Foundation.”

Burton also said one home located within the park features an incredible train display.

“The others are on the streets around the park," Burton said. "And they’re all decorated for Christmas and you get to go through all of them.”

Entertainment is also scheduled throughout the afternoon in the neighborhood.

Ticket sales benefit the continued restoration of historic Battersea, a Neo-Palladian villa celebrating its 250th birthday.

“We invite you to come out to Battersea, which is just on the western side of the city, and enjoy a bonfire," Burton said.

Folks can roast marshmallows and hot dogs and take a tour of the historic home.

Advance tickets are available for $20. They can be purchased for $25 on the day of the tour.

Click here for more information.