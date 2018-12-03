2 suspects, 1 wearing monkey mask, steal 17 guns from Buckingham gun store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators are looking for two masked suspects who broke into a Buckingham County gun shop early Saturday morning and stole 17 firearms.

Surveillance video shows the suspects using an ax to break into Millbrook Country Store located in the 3600 block of S. James Madison Highway.

The men can then be seen using the ax to break into the glass display and steal several guns. Investigators say a total of 17 handguns were stolen.

One of the suspects was wearing a monkey mask during the crime.

The robbery, which occurred on December 1 at 1:35 a.m., is being investigated by the ATF Richmond Office and the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second time the gun shop has been robbed in recent years. In June of 2017, even pistols were stolen during a robbery. Crime Insider Jon Burkett will have more information about the previous break-in at the store and will tell us where the guns from that robbery turned up Monday on CBS 6 News at 11.

Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov or the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.

