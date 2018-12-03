Petersburg police search for suspect who robbed convenience store with rifle

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are searching for the man who robbed a Qwik Stop at gun point on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the Qwik Stop at 715 E. Washington St. in response to an armed robbery.

According to witnesses, the suspect removed a rifle from a bag and demanded money before fleeing on foot on Cherry Street. No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male dressed in a light gray hoodie, light gray sweat pants, tan boots, black gloves, and a black mask that covered his face from his eyes to his chin.

If you have any information, believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.