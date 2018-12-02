Service dog Sully to accompany Bush one last time: ‘Mission complete’

Sully H.W. Bush, a yellow Labrador service dog who worked with the late former President George H.W. Bush, will be traveling with Bush’s casket on his flight to Washington, DC, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesman, posted an image of Sully next to Bush’s casket on Sunday along with the caption, “Mission complete.”

A highly trained service dog, Sully will now go back into service to help other veterans and is likely to be going to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He was trained by America’s VetDogs and developed his own huge following on Instagram. America’s VetDogs is a charity that provides service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities.

Sully went to work with Bush this summer after former first lady Barbara Bush passed away earlier this year.