Inmate with ‘homemade weapon’ attacks; 2 Red Onion State Prison guards hospitalized

WISE COUNTY, Va. — Officials said two guards at Red Onion State Prison are hospitalized following an attack at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County Sunday morning.

A 31-year-old inmate attacked the corrections officers with a “homemade weapon” just after 6:30 a.m., according to Virginia Department of Corrections officials.

Authorities said one guard had puncture wounds to his upper body while the other suffered a broken knee.

The corrections officers were transported to Norton Community Hospital and were expected to be released on Sunday, officials said.

That inmate accused in the attack is serving a 65-year sentence for five counts of robbery and seven counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.