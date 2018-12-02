Mike Houston leaves JMU for East Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, VA - The week long speculation about Mike Houston's status at JMU ended on Sunday when the school announced that Houston would leave Harrisonburg to become the next Head Coach at East Carolina.

As recently as last Tuesday, Houston was linked to the coaching opening at Charlotte. The school would pull their offer on Friday after he wanted to explore other opportunities.

Houston finished with a 37-6 record in three seasons at JMU. He won a National Title in his first season in 2016 and returned to the Title game the following season.