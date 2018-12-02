Man wounded in Chesterfield armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a robbery that happened in a Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call in the 8500 block of Shannon Road Saturday night.

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators have not announced any arrests.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.