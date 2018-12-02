Jeff Davis Highway shutdown after driver crashes into power pole

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A single-vehicle crash shutdown a portion of Jeff Davis Highway near the DuPont plant in Chesterfield County for hours on Sunday.

Chesterfield Police officials said a man was driving home from work he said he fell asleep before crashing into a power pole around 6:40 a.m.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said all lanes of the highway between Cogbill Road and Goolsby Avenue would “likely be closed for the remainder of the day” while crews fixed the power pole.

Northbound & Southbound Jeff Davis between Goolsby & Cogbill shutdown due to power lines down in roadway from motor vehicle crash. Detour in place. @VaDOTRVA — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) December 2, 2018

