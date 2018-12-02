Brendan King surprises drivers with free fill up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway and reporter Brendan King recently popped by an area gas station to surprise drivers.

"We're here at the Sheetz on Broad Street for this segment of CBS 6 Month of Giving today," King said. "We're surprising a few lucky customers and paying for their gas."

King told the lucky recipients the one thing they needed to do in exchange for the free fill up is to pay it forward and do something good for someone else this holiday season.

One stunned veteran was at a loss for words by the act of kindness.

"Oh, OK. Thanks," he said after King offered to fill up his tank.

"All we ask is that you do something good for somebody else -- pass it along," King said.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.