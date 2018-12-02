Teen grazed by bullet in East End shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond's East End that sent a teen to the hospital Sunday night.

Capt. Jason Hudson with Richmond Police said officers were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Raven Street for the report of a shooting just after 9 p.m.

"Upon their arrival they located a 17-year-old male suffering from a graze wound," Hudson said. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury."

Hudson said detectives were on the scene collecting evidence and attempting to interview potential witnesses as of 9:50 p.m.

No suspect information was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.