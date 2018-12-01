Why free blankets, LED bulbs were handed out at Northside block party

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of people, including Mayor Levar Stoney, turned out at Ann Hardy Park for a community block party on Richmond’s Northside Saturday.

Dominion Energy sponsored the event with live music, free food, inflatables and fellowship with Richmond Police officers.

The power company said the day is about reaching out to customers and doing what they can to help them through the cold winter months.

“By doing the community hour, we can let the customers put a face with the company,” Leroy Adkins with Dominion Energy said. “We want to help them reduce energy consumption, so they can have those comforts of life that are important to them.”

Dominion employees handed out free blankets and free LED light bulbs to folks in hopes of boosting energy efficiency and reducing the cost of their bills.