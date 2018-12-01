Stunning holiday boat parade shines on Appomattox River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL Va. -- Hopewell's annual Holiday Boat Parade kicked off the season with an incredible display on the Appomattox River Saturday night.

Spectators gathered at the Hopewell City Marina where nine boats decked out in sparkling holiday lights paraded down the river.

The boats put on quite the show as some of the vessels performed tricks like spinning around in the water.

Live entertainment as well as food trucks were on hand for the event.

Hopewell's department of recreation and parks puts on the event.