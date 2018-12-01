‘Drowsy’ driver injured after SUV overturns on Route 460 in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Officials said a section of Route 460 is back open after a single-car crash Saturday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said the 22-year-old driver said he felt drowsy before he ran off the road. When he corrected, officials said his Chevrolet SUV flipped and overturned.

The victim, who troopers said had minor injuries, was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities said the driver will be charged with reckless driving.

