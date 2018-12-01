Watch Amy Vu surprise Mannheim Steamroller concertgoers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's the season of giving in Richmond as the CBS 6 Month of Giving is upon us. Amy Vu surprised folks attending the recent Mannheim Steamroller concert at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

"We know parking can be a pain for the shows, so we want to help some people out for the Month of Giving,” Vu said.

As Vu surprised folks pulling into the nearby parking garage, she received a lot of grateful responses.

"Awesome! Thank you," one woman said. "I came here all the way from Montana."

“All we ask is that you pay it forward this holiday season,” Vu replied. "Enjoy the show!"

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford.