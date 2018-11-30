RICHMOND, Va. - The holidays can be an exciting time, but they can also be stressful, especially for the seniors in our lives. Dr. Bikram Saini from JenCare Senior Medical Center spoke to us about ways we can try to keep them healthy through the winter.
If you’d like to learn more about JenCare Senior Medical Center, you can give them a call at 804-254-6000 or you can visit them online at www.jencaremed.com.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JENCARE SENIOR MEDICAL CENTER}
Taking care of seniors this holiday season
-
VCU Massey Cancer Center
-
Beautiful books make beautiful gifts
-
Annual Medicare enrollment now open
-
Seniors are set to get a raise!
-
Staying healthy for the holidays
-
-
“Youth Mental Health First Aid”
-
Small Business Happiness Report by Aflac
-
Great savings with 50 Floor
-
Handling your pets when guests come over
-
Get your home ready for the holidays with 50 Floor
-
-
Piano Sensation Jim Brickman
-
Get in the holiday spirit with Illuminate Light Show
-
Get your home ready for the holidays