× SWAT team responds to barricade situation in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — SWAT and Drone Teams are on scene at a residence in Stafford in the midst of negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself into a home.

Around 7 p.m., the Stafford Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots being fired in a residence on Empress Alexandra Place. No one has been shot or injured, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s office is asking neighbors to stay indoors and/or avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.