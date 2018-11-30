🎄WATCH LIVE: Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Saturday at 10 a.m.

Settlement for inaccurate credit report info

Posted 12:41 pm, November 30, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va - Attorney E. Michelle Drake joined us by satellite to talk about how you may be eligible for a settlement from Trans Union. She said the credit reporting agency is accused of inaccurate reporting. If consumers were harmed by the inaccuracies they may be eligible for a $1,500 payment. You can find out more and if you qualify by going to https://tupublicrecordsettlementadr.com