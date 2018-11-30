× Middle School student charged with felony after allegedly attempting to poison teacher

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A Stonewall Jackson Middle School student is being charged with a class 3 felony after allegedly attempting to poison her teacher.

On November 27, the female student poured an ‘unknown substance’ into a teacher’s coffee mug, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office. The teacher, who noticed the substance, notified the school’s administration who then notified the school resource officer.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the teacher was unharmed and the student has been charged with attempted poisoning.

The substance in the coffee mug will be sent to the state lab for testing.