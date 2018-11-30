SWAT Team, police swarm Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — An incident that resulted in Richmond Police Officers and the SWAT team responding to a Richmond neighborhood has ended. The large police presence was visible near the corner of Lacelot Avenue and Jeff Davis Highway in South Richmond Friday morning.

Shots were fired during a domestic situation between two women, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

One of the women involved in the incident eventually came out of a home without incident, Burkett said. That woman was with a child.

No was hurt in the incident.

Charges are pending the outcome of a police investigation.

