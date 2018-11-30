Jon Burkett brings smiles to faces during Chesterfield traffic stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Getting pulled over for speeding is no fun. But CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett tried to make the experience a little brighter for some Chesterfield drivers who committed minor speeding infractions.

Burkett went for a ride along with Chesterfield Police as part the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

After the officer explained to drivers he was letting them off with a warning, Burkett introduced himself and brought smiles to the drivers' faces.

"Instead of having you go to the courthouse and pay a ticket, we're going to give you a $50 gift card," Burkett told one driver.

"Praise God," another surprised driver replied.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.