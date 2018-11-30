× Logging truck overturns, takes out Hopewell power lines

HOPEWELL, Va. — The driver of an overturned logging traffic was flown to VCU Medical Center following a morning crash in Hopewell, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil reported.

The truck overturned along the 2900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard, near Miles Avenue, in Hopewell on Friday morning.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The crash knocked out power lines in the area.

Witnesses called it “a big mess.”

Dominion Energy’s power outage map does not indicate many outages in the area.

The driver’s condition has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.