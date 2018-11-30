× Glen Allen man sentenced to prison for heroin, fentanyl distribution

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A Glen Allen man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison on Friday for distributing almost 400 grams of heroin and fentanyl throughout central Virginia.

Paris Moore, 32, pleaded guilty on August 22 to two counts of distribution of heroin.

After selling heroin and fentanyl to confidential informants on two separate occasions in January 2018, DEA agents executed a search warrant on Moore’s residence in Glen Allen and recovered crack cocaine and heroin.