Fredericksburg man arrested, charged with murdering his cousin

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Fredericksburg man has been arrested after police say he murdered his cousin Sunday afternoon in Stafford County.

Matthew David Roberson, 42, was arrested Thursday night in Spotsylvania County for the murder of his cousin, 54-year-old Larry Dean Roberson.

On Sunday, November 25, at approximately 12:17 p.m., deputies responded to an unknown medical problem at a residence on Newton Road.

Upon arrival, they found Roberson deceased. Investigators say Roberson was the victim of a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

Detectives identified Roberson as the suspect in the homicide. The motive remains under investigation, deputies say,

Roberson has been charged with second-degree murder.