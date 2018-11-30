× Former Adams Barber Shop space on West Broad Street has sold

RICHMOND, Va. — Not long after its tenant of 60 years moved out, a VCU-area building along West Broad Street has sold, with a new tenant possibly enroute.

821 W. Broad St. sold Nov. 15 for $700,000, according to city property records. The two-story building had been home to Adams Barber Shop since 1958.

Adams closed at the end of June. The building, which includes apartments above the 800-square-foot retail space, most recently was valued at $642,000 in a city assessment.

The buyer was B. L. Blevins 2 LLC, an entity registered with the State Corporation Commission by local attorney Stephen Conte.

The seller was the trustee of Renate Forssmann Falck, who had owned or co-owned the property since 2005. City records show the property was purchased that year for $425,000.

Adams reopened about three months ago at 721 W. Broad St., in a rear space accessible via an alleyway behind barbecue joint Deep Run Roadhouse along North Laurel Street.

