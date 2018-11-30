Father Christmas honors local Dads

RICHMOND, Va - The Relationship Foundation is asking for nominations for their 4th annual Father Christmas event. Executive Director Chris Beach joined us in the studio to talk about the program. RFVA will select 25 local fathers who will be treated to lunch at the Jefferson and a gift package donated by local businesses.

Nominations are open through December 12th. In order to be eligible for consideration, nominees must live in the greater Richmond area and be facing a financial or life hardship. For more information or to submit a nomination, go to www.fatherchristmasrva.org.