RICHMOND, Va.– The 35th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is for Saturday, December 1, at 10 a.m. kicking off from the Science Museum of Virginia. The parade will step off from the Science Museum on West Broad Street and continue east to 7th Street. For many Richmonders, the parade kicks off the Christmas season. The parade will feature Snoopy as Grand Marshal, holiday floats, marching bands, huge helium balloons, and, of course, Santa himself! This year’s parade will continue the grand celebration of fun and excitement for all! If you can’t experience the parade in person, you can watch it LIVE on https://wtvr.com/ on the day of the parade from 10 a.m. to noon or see it on Christmas Day.

Soul Santa

The return of Soul Santa at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

His visit IS A PART OF the museum’s annual holiday open house on Saturday, December 1, and December 8, The FREE event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. both days at the museum, 122 W. Leigh Street. For details visit http://blackhistorymuseum.org/

Petersburg Christmas Parade sponsored by Dominion Energy, Saturday, December 1, 3 PM

Parade Route: 2223 S Crater Rd, traveling down S Crater Road to 3500 S Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia. For details visit http://www.petersburg-va.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=894

The RVA On Ice, ice skating rink will officially open on Friday, November 30th in Shockoe Bottom through February 14th. The Market’s Grand Opening event and take to the ice under 22 illuminated oak trees starting at 5pm.

Regular Hours – Open 7 days a week, for Holiday Hours visit https://enrichmond.org/17th-street-market/rva-on-ice/

Monday: 3pm-7pm

Tuesday: 3pm-9pm

Wednesday: 3pm-9pm

Thursday: 3pm-9pm

Friday: 3pm-11pm

Saturday: 11am-11pm

Sunday: 11am-7pm

Pricing: Adult Admission: $10, Child Admission: $9, Skate Rental: $5, Skate Aids: $10/hour, Group Rate (Groups of 10+): $12/Person *includes the skate rental. Time on the ice is unlimited. RVA On Ice is presented by Capital One.

Celebrate the Sounds of the Season with Richmond Symphony Pops Concert: Let It Snow! Featuring Desirée Roots Richmond Symphony Pops: Let It Snow!December 1 at 8pm and December 2 at 3pm in the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. This classic holiday program features guest vocalist and local legend Desirée Roots, as well as the impeccable Richmond Symphony Chorus. Conducted by Erin Freeman, the Richmond Symphony will lead audience members through a memorable evening of holiday classics, including a sing-along, sure to delight and inspire! Soulful and smooth Jazz, R&B and Gospel songstress Desirée Roots stuns audiences with her commanding vocals. Classically trained, Roots is known for her elegant and sophisticated stage presence. She has been the opening act for several internationally acclaimed jazz music greats and entertainers throughout her career including B. B. King, Kenny Garrett, Bobby Watson, Art Porter, Gerald Albright, Walter Beasley, Les McCann, Shirley Horne and Leslie Uggams.

December 8, 7:30pm – The Richmond Symphony and Richmond Symphony Chorus proudly present Handel’s Messiah, a classical fixture of the holiday season. Conducted by Chia-Hsuan Lin, the concert will take place at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and more information visit https://www.richmondsymphony.com/ or call 804-788-1212.

June 27, 2019 – Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents announce “Weird Al” Yankovic and his 2019 Strings Attached tour, a high-energy, rock and comedy show featuring costumes, props, a video wall, and for the first time, the Richmond Symphony, to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at vaculive.com, via phone at 804-612-1900, or in-person at The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va. 2019 NASCAR tickets go on sale to the public on December 1. For more information visit the Richmond Ticket Office, call 866-455-7223, or go to richmondraceway.com. For more information on concerts and the Richmond Symphony visit richmondsymphony.com