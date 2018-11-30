× Dominion Energy Christmas Parade street closures and GRTC detours

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Police Department has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Saturday’s 2018 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

More than 100,000 people attend the event annually, according to parade organizers.

The parade begins at 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning at the Science Museum of Virginia. “No Parking” zones will go into effect starting at 5:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Roads affected by the parade route will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The following roads will be closed for the parade:

West Broad Street between Terminal Place and North 8th Street

DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets

West Leigh Street between Hermitage and Myers Street

North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets

East Leigh Street between 4th and 9th Streets

East Marshall between 3rd and 7th Streets

In addition to road closures and no parking zones, GRTC bus routes, including the Pulse, will operate on detours with delays. Officials say most buses will use eastbound Broad St. and Leigh St. to bypass Parade closures.

The Pulse will operate eastbound on the curbside on Broad St. and westbound on the curbside on Leigh St. Officials say riders should prepare for significant schedule impacts.

The following Pulse stations will be open:

Willow Lawn, Staples Mill, Scott’s Addition, Government Center, VCU Medical Center, Main Street Station, Shockoe Bottom, East Riverfront, and Rocketts Landing. We expect Broad St. will reopen by 2PM, and we will resume regular Pulse service as Broad St. reopens post-parade.

However, multiple station platforms will be closed along with the road closure on Broad St.

The following Pulse stations will be closed for service:

Science Museum, Allison St., VCU & VUU, Arts District, and Convention Center.

For more information on GRTC and Pulse detours, click here.

This will be the 35th annual Dominion Christmas Parade.

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live on television and on WTVR.com at 10 a.m.

The parade will be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.