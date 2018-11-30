Diabetic vision loss

RICHMOND, Va - Dr. Michael Cooney is a New-York based retina specialist. He joined us by satellite to talk about vision loss associated with diabetes, also called diabetic retinopathy. Dr. Cooney says the condition affects more than 7,000,000 people. He discussed he impacts, risks and symptoms. For more information go to www.geteyesmart.org.
